Auburn Equestrian Unveils 2022-23 Schedule

There’s late, there’s fashionably late, and then there’s the Auburn Equestrian schedule release.

A search through the other major college equestrian teams’ schedules over the past few weeks clued us in on most of the Tigers’ upcoming fall and spring schedule, but Auburn’s schedule release on Thursday makes everything official.

Fans will have multiple chances to see the reigning SEC Champions at the Auburn Equestrian Center this fall and spring.

Auburn holds its traditional Blue vs Orange meet on Friday, September 30. The intrasquad scrimmage will be the first clue as to which incoming freshmen might challenge for starting spots among Auburn’s strong group returning riders.

After that, Auburn will have to hit the ground running as they kickoff the season on the road at rival Georgia. The Bulldogs orchestrated a definitive upset of the Tigers in last season’s trip to the Peach State.

The following week, Auburn heads out to the west coast for a pair of back-to-back meets, starting with UC Davis on October 14, and then traveling to Fresno State the next day.

Auburn closes out October with their home opener against UT Martin on October 22.

The final month of the fall begins with a road trip to South Carolina. This meet should give the Tigers some preparation for the SEC Tournament held in March, which will be hosted by the Gamecocks.

Auburn Athletics

Auburn closes out the fall with three home meets, beginning with Texas A&M on November 11.

The following week, Auburn will host Bridgewater College and defending National Champions Oklahoma State, with the Bridgewater meet being a Jumping Seat-only contest.

After the winter break, Auburn takes to the road once again with a trip to Texas. The Tigers will face TCU on February 3, then travel to College Station the next day for a meet against Texas A&M.

Like in the fall the spring schedule finishes with three-straight home meets. Auburn squares off against Georgia on February 18, hosts SMU the next week (Feb 25), before finishing the regular season against South Carolina on March 3.

This Auburn Equestrian schedule promises lots of opportunities to see the Tigers square off against some of the top teams in the nation. Even if you’ve never been to a meet before, consider heading over to the equestrian center one of those fall or spring weekends.

It’s always better late than never.

