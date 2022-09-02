Skip to main content

Auburn launches exclusive NIL replica jersey collection

Fans can now buy officially licensed Under Armour jerseys of their favorite players.

Auburn University has taken significant strides in the NIL space in recent months, and Friday marked a new step in that journey. Through an exclusive partnership, Auburn University is one of the first athletic departments in the country to offer customized Under Armour football jerseys under an NIL partnership.

Beginning today, Auburn fans can go to the Official Auburn Tigers Team Store and create the jersey of their favorite player, adding their name and number to the back, and the player will be compensated for the purchase. Clicking "customize item" opens a drop-down menu with every member of the roster available for purchase. All jerseys are made to order by Under Armour and take approximately two weeks to produce and ship. 

Screenshot 2022-09-02 132827

Player jerseys have always been a controversial topic when it comes to athletic merchandizing. Official jersey sales have never included names on the back - even as specific number/team combinations like LSU #9 (Joe Burrow), Florida #15 (Tim Tebow), and of course Auburn's #2 and #34 (Heisman winners Cam Newton and Bo Jackson) rank as top sellers and can be seen across college towns every fall Saturday. It is believed that men's basketball will be the next sport to add custom jersey sales, but this could eventually spread to all merchandised sports on campus.

Many websites have offered replica, customized jerseys in the past - these foreign, unlicensed providers often were low-quality, with errors in design, color, and sizing. Fans can now get the real thing, directly from the source, and the player chosen will share in the pr

With a two week lead time, it's recommended to get orders in early so that you receive the jersey before the conference schedule.   

