Auburn Tigers Injury Update: Week 4
The Auburn Tigers begin SEC play this week, hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday.
Auburn has some injuries to work through this week. Head coach Hugh Freeze confirmed that Auburn will be without tight end Brandon Frazier for an extended period.
“He’s (Frazier) unfortunately having surgery tomorrow to put a pin in his foot so he’ll be out for an extended period of time, which hurts us,” Freeze said. “He was really playing at a high-level for us so that’s disappointing. I hate that for him and hope he can make it back for key games down the stretch.
Freeze gave updates on wide receiver Cam Coleman, offensive tackle Izavion “Too Tall” Miller and cornerback Kayin Lee.
“Cam (Coleman), Too Tall (Miller), too early to tell,” Freeze said. “Hopeful for sure, but too early to tell.
Coleman did not play in the game against New Mexico on Saturday. He showed up to Jordan-Hare not dressed for action.
“Kayin (Lee) I would expect to play. He probably could have gone [against New Mexico], we just decided to hold him out if we could. His is just a calf strain and I feel confident he’ll try to go this week.”
With Frazier expected to be out for a while, Auburn will be more dependent on sophomore Micah Riley at the tight-end spot.
“He has definitely improved. He has matured in handling how you go about doing things in general. We are thrilled to have him. We are going to need him a lot now. He is going to play a lot of snaps. He, Rivaldo (Fairweather), Luke (Deal) bring different skill sets, and we use them all. We are going to move someone else in that room. We really want to go big at tight end, and we were just getting to that discussion before Kirk (Sampson) came to get me and told me it was time for the press conference. We need someone with build to put on the jersey that resembles a tight end.”
Auburn and Arkansas will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. ESPN will carry the broadcast.