Auburn Tigers Named Finalist to Land Son of NBA Legend
Auburn Tigers Men’s Basketball is a finalist to land four-star shooting guard Kiyan Anthony, son of legendary NBA star Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony, a 6-foot-5, 185-pound shooting guard, is from Middle Village, N.Y. and attends Long Island Lutheran High School.
According to 247Sports, Anthony is ranked as the No. 1 from New York and No. 34 player nationally for the 2025 cycle.
The Tigers are among Anthony’s top final three choices along with Syracuse, his dad’s alma mater, and USC.
There’s a lot of expectations that come as the son of a former NBA star, especially when you’re Melo’s kid.
His father is one of the top players of the 21st Century. He played 19 seasons in the NBA finishing 10th all time in scoring (28,289). He made 10 NBA All-Star team, two All-NBA Second Teams, four All-NBA third teams and the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.
Anthony was drafted third overall in the famous 2003 NBA Draft that saw him, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh all go in the top five.
He was also a notable college career. Anthony was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player in 2003 and had his number (15) retired at Syracuse.
If his son chooses the Tigers, he will join Jabari Smith Jr. as the second son of an NBA player to play for Auburn under Pearl. This would further solidify the program’s place among college basketball’s elite.
Anthony would be the second commitment to Auburn this recruiting cycle. Four-star recruit Simon Walker committed to the Tigers last week.
While he's added some much-needed strength over the past 12 months, Anthony still has much room to get stronger. As he adds strength, improves shot selection and continues to learn to score without having to dominate the ball, his already advanced offensive game will continue to flourish.