Auburn Tigers’ Offensive and Defensive Players of 2024
The Auburn Tigers had a mediocre season in 2024, winning just five games and missing out on the bowl season. Their best win came against No. 15 Texas A&M who they beat in fourth overtime at home. Despite what some would consider a failure of a season, there were several players who made massive contributions to the team. Here are two Tigers that were able to make a difference, despite the rest of the team’s struggles.
Offensive Player: Jarquez Hunter, Running Back
Hunter may be considered one of the best Tigers in recent years. The senior running back will be headed to the 2025 NFL Draft and should be selected in one of the earlier rounds. Hunter finished off his career at Auburn with a great season and was on the Maxwell Award Watchlist. While he did not win the award, it was deserving that he even got considered.
Hunter finished with 1,201 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 187 carries. His best game came against the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 9. Hunter finished the game with 23 carries, 278 yards and two touchdowns. While he won’t be the first running back off the draft board, expect him to be watched by the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers among a few other teams.
Where he falls will be dependent on where running backs like Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty and Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson fall ahead of him. This will be a huge shoe to fill next season; whether head coach Hugh Freeze chooses to use the transfer portal or a high school recruit remains to be seen.
Defensive Player: Jerrin Thompson, Safety
Thompson was the leader in the secondary for the Tigers in 2024. Like Hunter, Thompson is a senior and has the potential to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to 247Sports. They project him currently as a Day 3 draft pick.
Thompson didn’t spend his entire college career at Auburn. He transferred from Texas in 2024 for his final season. Stats-wise, he had a decent final year, finishing with 65 tackles, one sack, two interceptions and five pass breakups, leading the team in interceptions. His best game was against No. 15 Texas A&M. He made 11 tackles and a pick in that game, en route to the Tigers pulling off the upset.