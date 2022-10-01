Skip to main content

PHOTOS: Blue-Orange Scrimmage Gives Sneak Peek at Auburn Equestrian’s 2022-23 Lineups

In their final week before the schedule begins, the Tigers showcased a host of riders, suggesting how open spots in the starting lineups might be filled.

Losing former starters to graduation is a regular challenge, but for teams at the top of their sport - like Auburn Equestrian - it’s also a chance for future stars to take their turn in the college spotlight.

Only two starting spots in Auburn’s Fences and Flat lineups aren’t filled with a returning All-SEC or All-American, so there’s no pressure for Head Coach Greg Williams to rebuild the Jumping Seat roster this year.

Even still, Williams had to be pleased with the Most Outstanding Performances from sophomores Hallie Rush and Anna Marie Mayes, which probably signaled they’re frontrunners to join the Fences and Flat lineups respectively.

Gaining clarity on Auburn’s Western lineups might prove a bit more challenging. Auburn lost half its Western starters from last year, but a promising freshmen class might be Auburn’s key to replacing the departed talent.

Freshmen Lauren Hall and Caroline Fredenburg turned in high scores and winning rides in Horsemanship. Along with them, perennial starters Olivia Tordoff (Sr), Jacqueline Frimodt (Jr), and Madison Parduhn (Jr) also won their matchups, with Tordoff receiving MOP honors.

And while she didn’t take home points going up against Tordoff, senior Rachel Hoopman notched a very high score, signaling she could also work her way into the Horsemanship lineup.

The Reining action featured several familiar starters, along with a winning freshman ride.

Junior Kate Buchanan gained the MOP award in the event, narrowly defeating Olivia Tordoff, which could signal that she’ll also compete in Reining for the first time in her Auburn career. Boo Kammerer (Sr) and Olivia Marino (Jr) each won their matchups as well.

These upperclassmen were joined on the winning side of the scoreboard by freshman Caroline Buchanan.

Another member of Auburn’s heralded freshman class, Alexia Tordoff competed in both Reining and Horsemanship, and figures to challenge for spots in both lineups this year as well.

The Auburn coaching staff seemed pleased with the performances on the day, and will no doubt use them to finalize the new lineups.

The first challenge for those starters will be a big one as Auburn goes on the road to face rival Georgia this Friday, October 7 at 1 PM Central.

That’s when we’ll see who’s ready to ride into the spotlight.

