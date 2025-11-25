Tahaad Pettiford, Keyshawn Hall Lead No. 21 Auburn Over Oregon
LAS VEGAS – Tahaad Pettiford and Keyshawn Hall combined to score half of No. 21 Auburn’s points to lead the Tigers to an 84-73 victory over Oregon Monday at Michelob ULTRA Arena in the Players Era Championship.
“Really good win,” Auburn coach Steven Pearl said. “We showed a lot of grit and toughness.”
Pettiford scored a game-high 24 points and led Auburn with four assists while adding four rebounds.
“My teammates had my back and just told me to keep going,” said Pettiford, who was 8 of 13 on 2-point shots and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. “Finding that rhythm early helped me a lot.”
Returning after missing one game with an ankle injury, Hall played a team-high 36 minutes and scored 18 points, going 6-for-6 from the free-throw line while grabbing six rebounds.
“I wanted to get back out there so (athletic trainer) Clark (Pearson) had me grinding every day,” Hall said.
Auburn committed only six turnovers while forcing 18, leading to a 14-7 advantage in points off turnovers.
“Our guys did a better job of being more intentional and aggressive defensively,” Pearl said. “We made plays late which was really important.”
Tied 37-37 at the half, Pettiford hit a 3-pointer early in the second half of a back-and-forth game that featured 13 lead changes before freshman Kaden Magwood gave Auburn the lead for good with a jumper midway through the second half.
Magwood’s bucket began a 10-0 Auburn run that Elyjah Freeman ended with a steal and layup that gave the Tigers a nine-point lead with 6:26 remaining. Freeman made four of Auburn’s 12 steals and shared rebounding honors with Hall with six boards.
Oregon twice cut Auburn’s lead to five before Hall hit a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 77-67 with 2:34 to play.
Kevin Overton forced Oregon’s 18th turnover with a steal and slammed home the game’s final points to account for the 11-point margin of victory.
Fillip Jovic scored nine points on 4-for-4 shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 14 minutes.
Auburn committed only three turnovers in the first half while forcing 10.
Pettiford led the Tigers with 13 first-half points, putting Auburn up six on a jumper with 3:18 to play before the Ducks closed on an 8-2 run to even the score at halftime.
“It was great to see Tahaad get going. He kept us in the game in the first half,” Pearl said. “I’m really proud of him for stepping up. It was nice to see him back to his old self, getting to the rim, finishing through contact and being effective.”
Auburn (5-1) plays No. 7 Michigan Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CT on TNT and the Auburn Sports Network.
“I’m proud of our guys and our effort, but we’ve got to get to work,” Pearl said. “We’re going to have to do a really good job of keeping our bigs fresh because they’re going to have their hands full. It’s going to be a tall task because Michigan has a lot of bigs.
“It was great to play a team like Oregon who has comparable size. It’s going to help us get ready for tomorrow. It’s going to be a challenge and our guys are excited about it.”
Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on X: @jeff_shearer