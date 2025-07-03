Paul Finebaum Goes Nuclear on Cam Newton's Time at Auburn, Florida
Cam Newton's brief but astonishing run as the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers makes criticizing him almost sacrilegious down on the Plains.
That being said, professional pot-stirrer Paul Finebaum would publicly flog his own mother if he thought it would do ratings. Finebaum delved into Newton’s history with Urban Meyer and the Florida Gators, while recounting a tidbit from then-Auburn head coach Gene Chizik to roast Newton on an episode of First Take.
"I actually covered Cam Newton at Auburn,” Finebaum said on First Take. “I was actually quite aware of why he left the University of Florida. You might call Urban Meyer; he'd be happy to tell you, because he told me that Cam Newton is the worst guy he has ever dealt with in his college career.
"Now, that's saying a great deal considering some of the 30-for-30s that have been done on a few of his other players, but I just wanted to make that point."
Remember, Meyer recruited and got Aaron Hernandez through three years in Gainesville.
Newton came to Auburn in 2010 after a year at Blinn Junior College in Texas, in the days before the transfer portal. He won the Heisman and a BCS Title with the Tigers in his lone year on the Plains before the Carolina Panthers made him the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.
His time at Auburn may seem to be beyond reproach, but Finebaum found at least one nit to pick.
"On the final play of Cam Newton's college career, Gene Chizik told me this by the way, the former Auburn coach. He told Cam Newton to take a knee in the National Championship game," Finebaum detailed. "Cam Newton decided to be Superman and dive over the pile against Oregon, and he failed, nearly fumbling the ball, and they had to kick a field goal to win the National Championship.
“I bring up all this ancient history: Cam Newton was selfish. Tim Tebow was the consummate team player. He led that team to a National Championship on his own; he participated in 2006 with Chris Leak."
The discussion on First Take centered around a Mount Rushmore of college quarterbacks. If it comes down to a fourth spot between Newton and Tebow, we know where Finebaum is voting.