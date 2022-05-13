Skip to main content

Podcast: How did Auburn miss on Julian Phillips? Auburn football's offseason plans

A crazy discussion on Julian Phillips, NIL and college basketball.

The Auburn Tigers missed on Julian Phillips after he announced that he would be committing to the Tennessee Volunteers. Auburn Basketball and Bruce Pearl will need to look elsewhere with that final scholarship that they hold.

Auburn football's offseason plans are interesting. Bryan Harsin's approach to this season appears to be to survive the 2022 and 2023 college football seasons so he can have a real shot at rebuilding this team, program, and roster.

Both Auburn basketball and Auburn football need to address some things via the transfer portal over the next few weeks. Pearl will be looking for players that can help Auburn score from three-point range. Harsin will be looking to build some depth for the football team to help them beyond the 2022 season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Live's Justin Hokanson. They discuss how Auburn basketball missed out on Julian Phillips and what Auburn basketball could have done and what they will do moving forward. They also discuss Auburn football's interesting offseason plans and the possible plans to help this team win more games in 2022.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

