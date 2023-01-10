Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

The Auburn Tigers have added Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Nick Mardner and USF running back Brian Battie. Both offer exciting options for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football offense going into the 2023 college football season.

The 2023 Auburn football roster is rounding into form with all of the incoming transfers filling a specific role for what this coaching staff wants them to achieve.

On today's Auburn Daily Podcast, Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby discuss the incoming transfers, how they fit into the roster, and preview the Auburn basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels Tuesday night.

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

