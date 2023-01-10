Skip to main content

Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

Check out today's Auburn Daily Show.

The Auburn Tigers have added Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Nick Mardner and USF running back Brian Battie. Both offer exciting options for Hugh Freeze and the Auburn football offense going into the 2023 college football season.

The 2023 Auburn football roster is rounding into form with all of the incoming transfers filling a specific role for what this coaching staff wants them to achieve.

On today's Auburn Daily Podcast, Zac Blackerby and Lindsay Crosby discuss the incoming transfers, how they fit into the roster, and preview the Auburn basketball game against the Ole Miss Rebels Tuesday night.

Watch on YouTube:

Listen on Spotify

The Auburn Daily Podcast features conversations around Auburn football, Auburn basketball, Auburn baseball, and more from the staff of The Auburn Daily.

Episodes will be available every weekday afternoon at 3 pm CT in both audio and video form. The episodes will also be posted directly on the Auburn Daily website.

How to WATCH and LISTEN:

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on Spotify

Watch and Subscribe to the Auburn Daily Podcast on YouTube

Support our partners

Nord VPN: Protect yourself from cyberthreats today!

Prize Picks: Sign up and play daily fantasy sports today! Use promo code AUBURN

Johni Broome
Basketball

Halftime takeaways: Auburn basketball in close fight with Ole Miss

By Lance Dawe
Oct 15, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema on the sidelines during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Did Bret Bielema attempt to take a shot at Auburn?

By Lance Dawe
Copy of Auburn Daily Show Thumbnail
Podcasts

Auburn Daily Show: Auburn football lands Nick Mardner, Brian Battie, Ole Miss basketball preview

By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Mercer Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Football

Zach Calzada is transferring to Incarnate Word

By Zac Blackerby
Sep 2, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; East Carolina Pirates helmet during the first quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn lands East Carolina transfer center Avery Jones

By Lance Dawe
Ja'varrius Johnson returning a punt against Mercer.
Football

What Hugh Freeze's WR No. 2 has done for his offenses

By Lance Dawe
Mar 11, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bruce Pearl reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to watch the Auburn basketball game vs Ole Miss

By Zac Blackerby
NEW YOUTUBE THUMBNAIL - 9922
Football

Podcast: Auburn football adds Brian Battie, Nick Mardner, can compete in 2023

By Zac Blackerby