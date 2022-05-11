Skip to main content

Podcast: Is there cause for concern with the Auburn football season?

What are you most concerned about with Auburn football this season?

The Auburn Tigers have a demanding schedule in front of them in 2022. The 2022 Auburn football schedule is one of the reasons that there's some cause for concern in the 2022 Auburn football season.

The tough schedule and questions about the play-calling on offense, lack of experience at certain positions, and quarterback speculation are all reasons for concern about the 2022 Auburn football season.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport. The guys both brought a list of five potential reasons for concern toward the season. As expected, most questions and concerns were related to the offensive side of the ball but there were a few geared towards the defense.

These things could end up being strengths for the Auburn Tigers this season but it's worth pointing out that the path to an 8-4 or 9-3 overall record in 2022 would need a lot to go in Auburn's favor. There are some question marks at several positions but it's easy to talk yourself into a few of them when looking at the talent, ability, and make-up of this roster. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin talks with the umpires during the Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Tuesday December 28, 2021.
Auburn Tigers helmet on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh sets official visit with Auburn

Auburn baseball's Blake Rambusch against Kansas State.
Auburn blows out Troy in midweek game

Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Five things that need to happen for Auburn football to make it to the SEC Championship

Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Check out where Jabari Smith lands in the latest NBA Mock Draft

Auburn tight end Landen King (40) makes a one-handed grab to score a touchdown despite Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) holding his left arm during the first overtime of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala.
Auburn football will look to use Landen King more in 2022

Coach Bryan Harsin gets his team ready to start the first practice of spring.First spring football practice on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcast: Auburn football recruiting and transfer portal updates

Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022.
Bryan Harsin has a better grasp of recruiting in the SEC in year two

