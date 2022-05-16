Podcast: Auburn football adds safety Craig McDonald via the transfer portal

The Auburn Tigers add another player via the transfer portal. Former Iowa State Cyclone Craig McDonald is now an Auburn Tiger. After the Tigers added Dazalin Worsham from Miami a few weeks ago, Auburn finds another way to add some depth for the 2022 college football season.

Craig McDonald could fight to be in the rotation at defensive back. The Auburn defense looks strong throughout but it's clear that safety was a position of need for this team. Craig McDonald may not start for the Auburn Tigers but he could find playing time by SEC play and could be a piece in the middle of the field during passing downs for Bryan Harsin's team.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily's and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby. They discuss the addition of Craig McDonald, his potential impact, where he fits on the roster, and the weekend for Auburn baseball.

The Auburn Baseball team won two games against Alabama and had plenty of momentum in game three but was called off due to weather and ruled as a no contest.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

