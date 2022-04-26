Podcast: Auburn football will have some exciting new starters this season

Which new starters are you excited to see for Auburn football?

There will be several new starters taking the field for the Auburn Tigers this football season. Auburn football will start a new quarterback, wide receivers, some offensive linemen, and several defenders when they start the new season.

TJ Finley and Zach Calzada would both be new full-time starters for Auburn football as well as talented defenders like Zion Puckett and Cam Riley. The Auburn defense appears to be reloading in 2022 despite losing several key guys from a year ago to the NFL Draft and graduation. The Tigers have a ton of new players that could make an impact in 2022.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss who they are excited to see as a new starter this upcoming football season. Both list a quarterback, an offensive lineman, and some defenders to keep an eye on this football season.

Charlie5 also went to Top Golf in Jordan Hare Stadium this weekend and shares a report of how it went. They also debate on if Cam Riley could fight a wildebeest and how that would go.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

