Podcast: Jabari Smith goes off for Auburn basketball

Let's talk about Auburn basketball and get another look at the football team going into spring practice.

Jabari Smith was fun to watch against the Vanderbilt Commodores Wednesday night. His efficiency and poise were unmatched as he popped off for a career-high 31 points. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby starts off the show by discussing Auburn basketball's big win over the Vanderbilt Commodores. Smith went off and the combination of he and Walker Kessler could be setting Auburn up for a historic end to their season.

Jake Crain of The Jboy show joins to talk about Auburn football and what to expect to see from this team going into spring practice. He shares his thoughts on how the Bryan Harsin drama started and ended and what Auburn can do now that they committed to their head coach for another season. 

Crain also jumped into the narrative about Harsin's ability to recruit at an SEC level and what needs to change on that front. 

The offensive line continues to be a concern for Auburn. They did not bring any big men in via the transfer portal so the offensive line will look pretty similar to what it has been over the past few seasons. Sadly, this isn't a new trend. Auburn has just been losing out on offensive linemen to the same few schools for the last several seasons. Crain talks about what Auburn needs to do to address that on today's podcast. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily

Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) drives the ball at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Alabama Crimson Tide at halftime 51-37.
