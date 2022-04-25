Podcast: Auburn football's offensive line has some hidden impressive stats

Auburn football's offensive line is a huge part of the offseason narratives hovering around the football program this offseason. Regardless of the talking points, they have some bright spots when Auburn fans are willing to work. Keiondre Jones went all of last season without giving up a sack in 2021. Could he keep that production up in 2022?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the Auburn offensive line and how the Tigers can be much better upfront in 2022 when it comes to finding ways to create space in the running game.

Zep Jasper joins the show to talk about the offseason for Auburn basketball so far and what he is working on over the next few months. He is aiming to be more aggressive as a point guard next season.

In the final few minutes, they guys talk about Auburn baseball. Auburn baseball secured an SEC series sweep for the first time in three seasons. The Auburn Tigers beat the South Carolina Gamecocks in all three games in Plainsman Park this weekend.

