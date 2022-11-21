Skip to main content

Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

Auburn fans are reacting in different ways from this weekend.

Auburn football defeated the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Auburn Tigers head coach candidate Lane Kiffin did not have a good night as the Ole Miss Rebels got blown out by the Arkansas Razorbacks Saturday evening. The Auburn football fanbase did not respond tho this news as some expected when it came to the head coaching search.

Auburn football's seniors were honored on Saturday night, Guys Like Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Nehemiah Pritchett, Nick Brahms, Brandon Council, and others seem to have played their last game in Jordan Hare Stadium. The final game on the schedule? The Auburn Tigers look ahead to the Iron Bowl to take down the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily's and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby to discuss the latest Auburn football coaching rumors, look at the Iron Bowl, and give love to the Auburn football seniors this weekend.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Auburn Mascot Aubie and Alabama mascot Big Al stand on the steps of the state capitol building as Alabama Governor Kay Ivey greets college and university mascots from across the state to recognize College Colors Day during an event with the Higher Education Partnership in Montgomery, Ala., on Thursday September 1, 2022. Colors03
Football

Auburn opens as massive underdogs against Alabama

By Andrew Stefaniak
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (47) breaks free for a touchdown after a catch during overtime during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 24-22 in 4OT.
Football

A look at Auburn's depth chart heading into the Iron Bowl

By Lance Dawe
Indiana Hoosiers running back Shaun Shivers (2) breaks a tackle in the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Ncaaf Indiana Hoosiers At Cincinnati Bearcats Sept 24 0381
Football

Tracking Auburn Football's transfers in 2022: Week Twelve

By Lindsay Crosby
Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) watches the game from the side line during the first half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Auburn wide receiver trolls former Alabama player on Twitter

By Jack Singley
Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Lane Kiffin still the number one choice?

By Zac Blackerby
Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates a play during the football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 12, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Owen Pappoe has accepted Senior Bowl invite

By Zac Blackerby
Tyler Fromm (85),Robby Ashford (9),and Tank Bigsby (4) celebrate a touchdownduring the football game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium in Auburn, AL on Saturday, Nov 19, 2022. Todd Van Emst/Auburn Tigers
Football

Auburn may be headed for a bowl game even if they finish with five wins

By Jeremy Robuck
USATSI_15647094
Basketball

Back on Track: Tigers Deliver Emphatic Victory Over Hornets

By Harrison Tarr