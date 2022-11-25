Podcast: I believe Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next coach

On the eve of the Iron Bowl, the college football world will be looking at Auburn football and Lane Kiffin. After the Ole Miss Rebels wrapped up their season against Mississippi State, Lane Kiffin is more likely to step down from his role and take over as head coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Also, this weekend features the greatest rivalry in sports - The Iron Bowl. The Auburn Tigers will look to upset the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby shares why he believes Lane Kiffin will be Auburn football's next head coach. Also, Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joins for the weekly Ferg Friday segment to discuss the latest Auburn football news, Lane Kiffin, and the Iron Bowl.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch