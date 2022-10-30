Skip to main content

Podcast: Reacting to Auburn football's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks

What should Auburn do after the loss to Arkansas?

Auburn football suffered another loss this season. The Arkansas Razorbacks provided another reason why Bryan Harsin should be let go at some point in the near future. Tank Bigsby was involved more in the offense and Robby Ashford had a decent day at quarterback but the Auburn Tigers couldn't figure out how to get a win at home.

The Auburn defense looked bad on Saturday. Pass rushers Derick Hall and Colby Wooden had moments in pursuing KJ Jefferson but the Rocket Sanders and the Arkansas offense were too much.

This episode is heavily edited due to the conversation that was around the AD situation at Auburn. As reports came out Saturday night, I didn't feel like it was the right move to keep that conversation in the show. If John Cohen is officially hired, we will probably post the original conversation.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Darrell Dapprich react to Auburn football's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (17)
Podcasts

Podcast: Reacting to Auburn football's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks

By Zac Blackerby
Derick Hall vs Arkansas
Football

Auburn leaders chime in on the mood of the team after loss to Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby
Colby Wooden vs Arkansas
Football

Here are Auburn's defensive PFF grades vs Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby
Camden Brown
Football

Here are Auburn's offensive PFF grades vs Arkansas

By Zac Blackerby
Camden Brown vs Arkansas
Football

Five winners from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

By Andrew Stefaniak
Robby Ashford
Football

GALLERY: Photos from Auburn's loss to Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Bryan Harsin vs Arkansas
Football

Takeaways from Auburn's 41-27 loss to Arkansas

By Lance Dawe
Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen speaks about MSU's 2021 Baseball National Championship Friday, July 2, 2021. Msu Parade And Ceremony18
Football

REPORTS: Auburn to hire Mississippi State's Athletic Director John Cohen

By Lindsay Crosby