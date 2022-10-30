Podcast: Reacting to Auburn football's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks

Auburn football suffered another loss this season. The Arkansas Razorbacks provided another reason why Bryan Harsin should be let go at some point in the near future. Tank Bigsby was involved more in the offense and Robby Ashford had a decent day at quarterback but the Auburn Tigers couldn't figure out how to get a win at home.

The Auburn defense looked bad on Saturday. Pass rushers Derick Hall and Colby Wooden had moments in pursuing KJ Jefferson but the Rocket Sanders and the Arkansas offense were too much.

This episode is heavily edited due to the conversation that was around the AD situation at Auburn. As reports came out Saturday night, I didn't feel like it was the right move to keep that conversation in the show. If John Cohen is officially hired, we will probably post the original conversation.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby and Darrell Dapprich react to Auburn football's loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch