Podcast: How Auburn football can beat the LSU Tigers

How can Auburn beat LSU this weekend?

Auburn football has a ton of questions about the offense and the Bryan Harsin system moving to go into the matchup with the LSU Tigers. After the Auburn Tigers barely beat the Missouri Tigers, many Auburn fans are counting the Auburn offense out moving forward throughout the SEC slate of the Auburn football schedule.

How Auburn handles the head coaching search will be vital in December once the season ends. How the Auburn Tigers approach early signing day and the transfer portal will be the first huge test if Auburn moves on from Bryan Harsin at some point this year.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest news around Auburn football. They also throw out some hypotheticals when it comes to if a bowl game would be best for the Auburn Tigers.

Also, Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joins the show for his weekly segment to discuss the Auburn win over the Mizzou Tigers and a look ahead to the matchup with the LSU Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Podcasts

By Zac Blackerby
