Podcast: Bryan Harsin survives after Auburn football falls to the LSU Tigers

Auburn football lost to the LSU Tigers and Bryan Harsin has survived the weekend. After the Auburn Tigers suffered losses to the Penn State Nittany Lions and the LSU Tigers and a close win against the Missouri Tigers, the new assumption is that Bryan Harsin will be relieved of his duties after the games against the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ole Miss Rebels on the road.

Robby Ashford looked solid against LSU and showed that he can be the future of this program if given an opportunity to operate in an offense that puts him in a situation to succeed. PFF had him as the lowest-graded offensive player for the Auburn Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and the host of Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and react to the Auburn football game against the LSU Tigers.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

