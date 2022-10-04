Skip to main content

Podcast: How Eku Leota's injury could impact Auburn football, Bryan Harsin

Auburn football is impacted by the latest injury update.

Auburn football has lost Eku Leota to injury. Bryan Harsin made the announcement at his press conference Monday after Eku Leota suffered an injury in the loss to the LSU Tigers. The Auburn Tigers head to the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend. Robby Ashford will look for another solid day through the air when they travel to Athens to take on Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn's offensive line looked better against the LSU Tigers. Brandon Council and Alec Jackson played well in the Auburn Tigers loss but provided some hope moving forward this college football season for the Auburn offense. Still, Auburn football needs to find a way to score points in the second half if they will remain competitive in the SEC.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss the latest Auburn football news. Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker also joined the show for his weekly segment. He recaps the Auburn loss, gives an update on his injury, and previews what the Auburn offense must do against the Georgia Bulldogs this weekend.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Podcast: How Eku Leota's injury could impact Auburn football, Bryan Harsin

