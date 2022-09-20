PODCAST: How is Auburn football so much worse than a year ago?

Skip to main content

PODCAST: How is Auburn football worse than a year ago?

What's the biggest difference from a year ago?

Auburn football seems much worse than a year ago. Bryan Harsin's Auburn Tigers got lit up vs the Penn State Nittany Lions and now look at a must-win vs the Missouri Tigers. TJ Finley and Robby Ashford will look ahead to help lead the offenses against the Missouri Tigers.

Looking at the team compared to a season ago, the main difference between the two teams are a different offensive coordinator, a different defensive coordinator, and a new quarterback. Most position groups look the same.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to discuss what has changed. They also discuss the talking point around Auburn's offensive line and if it is okay to blame Gus Malzahn for the poor offensive line situation.

Also, Auburn tight end John Samuel Shenker joins the show to recap the loss vs Penn State football and look ahead to the Missouri Tigers.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

