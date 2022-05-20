Podcast: Auburn football fans watching Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher, Newest transfer Morris Joseph breakdown

The Auburn Tigers have stayed out of the SEC drama so far.

Auburn football fans had a blast watching the drama unfold between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher. The Auburn Tigers enjoyed being out of the drama in the SEC West. Bryan Harsin is not one to engage in these types of off-field activities.

The Auburn Tigers recently added a new transfer. Morris Joseph, a fifth-year senior defensive lineman who has transferred from Memphis to Auburn, represents more depth along the defensive front seven in 2022.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. The guys discuss Nick Saban vs Jimbo Fisher and how it impacts the Auburn Tigers. They also speculate on Morris Joseph and what his addition means to the Auburn Tigers. The final topic is about where Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin ranked in the CBS Sports head coaches rankings earlier this week.

We wrote about Harsin's slide in the CBS Sports coaches rankings earlier this week. Ferguson's comments on today's podcast were interesting. He formed the argument around that was that coaching rankings should not change that much after one bad season.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

