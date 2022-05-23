Skip to main content

Podcast: Predicting Auburn football's first loss in 2022

It's never fun to talk about loses but we have some high hopes for this Auburn team.

The Auburn Tigers have garnered a pretty low opinion from several members of the national media. A 247Sports writer predicted Auburn football's first loss in 2022 to be against the Penn State Nittany Lions. He also predicted Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football team to hand the LSU Tigers their first loss of the 2022 season inside Jordan-Hare Stadium.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss Auburn football's first loss of 2022 and who it could be against this season as well as what it would mean for the remainder of the college football season.

They also recap the weekend for Auburn baseball and what it means for the SEC baseball tournament in Hoover, Alabama next week and the NCAA Tournament.

Email wrighttigerette@yahoo.com to RSVP for the Columbus/Phenix City Auburn Club.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Zach Calzada (10)Auburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics
Podcasts

By Zac Blackerbyjust now
