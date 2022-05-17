Podcast: Auburn football's transfer portal situation

A look at Auburn football and how it is approaching the transfer portal.

The Auburn Tigers added Craig McDonald via the transfer portal from Iowa State and could see the field as a key defender in 2022. Also, Auburn football may have trouble adding players due to academic reasons.

If Craig McDonald were on the 2021 Auburn roster, his defensive rating from last year would have had McDonald tied for 7th on the roster in overall defensive rating according to PFF.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 o discuss the addition of Craig McDonald and tackle the conversation about "Progress Toward Degree."

We saw PTD as an issue when Auburn basketball tried to bring in Desi Sills from Arkansas last offseason as he eventually ended up at Arkansas State. There are rumors and rumblings that PTD is part of what is hurting Auburn football in approaching transfer targets via the transfer portal.

The guys discuss some potential answers to this problem and who needs to step up and help make the appropriate changes happen to help Auburn be more competitive in athletics.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics.

