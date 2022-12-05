Podcast: The transfer portal is open

Auburn football will be active now that the transfer portal is open. Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers will be searching for talent to help make the 2023 Auburn football team more prepared to take on the SEC. With Ze'Vian Capers, Landen King, Tar'varish Dawson Jr. choosing to leave the transfer portal since Hugh Freeze has been hired, it could be a sign of good things to come when looking at the transfer window.

Hugh Freeze has hired Jake Thornton of Ole Miss to be the Auburn offensive line coach. He has risen up the coaching ranks quickly and could be another young coach to offer a lot of energy to the Auburn football program.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily writer and Locked On MLB Prospects host Lindsay Crosby to discuss the latest Auburn football news.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch