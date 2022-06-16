Podcast: Can Auburn football land Jeremiah Cobb?

Auburn football will be hosting Montgomery Catholic running back Jeremiah Cobb on campus this weekend. Auburn football recruiting has been trending up but the list of Auburn commits is still at two. Jeremiah Cobb is projected to be an Auburn Tiger but the Clemson Tigers are interested and making a push for the 2023 running back.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia and Locked On Recruiting Insider. They discuss Jeremiah Cobb, Zalance Heard, Rueben Bain, and Jamal Jarrett.

They also discuss how Auburn's opponents may be negatively recruiting Auburn during this recruiting cycle. Obviously, coaches do not want to spend time talking about other schools too often when they have kids on campus but it probably comes up. A listener asked for Garcia to share his thoughts on how some of its rivals may negatively recruit Auburn.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

