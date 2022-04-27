Skip to main content

Podcast: Don't count on Auburn football to land a transfer portal wide receiver

Is it a big deal if Auburn doesn't add a wide receiver via the transfer portal?

Auburn football fans have been asking for more wide receivers to be added to this roster via the transfer portal. The Auburn Tigers appear to be evaluating the transfer portal. There is a chance that Bryan Harsin and his staff may not add a pass catcher this offseason. Looking at the current state of the wide receiver room, the coaching staff may believe in the guys that they have and there's a lack of a need when it comes to younger receivers in building to the future due to the youth already in the room. Unless the Auburn Tigers are able to add a game-changing wide receiver, there's not a huge point in adding a depth piece this offseason.

The NFL Draft is happening this weekend and we discuss the Auburn Tigers that will join an NFL team this weekend. Roger McCreary, Smoke Monday, Zakoby McClain should all get drafted. What does this mean for the program moving forward?

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to discuss the transfer portal and how wide receivers may not be using it to come to Auburn this offseason. They discuss how that's okay and explain their thoughts on the subject. They also dive into the chatter around the NFL Draft this weekend.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

