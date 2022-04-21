Podcast: Looking at some Auburn football targets

The Auburn Tigers are going all in on more targets this recruiting cycle.

Auburn football recruiting is in full swing. The Auburn Tigers are doing everything they can to get as much facetime as possible with the top recruits on their big board. Auburn may be the favorite for a trading quarterback. Brock Glenn visited Auburn and spent time talking with Bryan Harsin. He left the weekend with an offer to play for the Tigers. It looks like it will be a race within the SEC as Mississippi State and Missouri are the main competitors for his services.

EDGE rusher Ashley Williams is another name that Auburn fans should keep an eye out for. His recruitment is a perfect example of how Bryan Harsin can win on The Plains. Talent evaluation will be key.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia Jr., Locked On's recruiting insider and Sports Illustrated's recruiting director. They guys talk about three major Auburn targets and where Auburn stands with all of the targets.

After spending some time on all three targets, they discuss the difference between what Bryan Harsin has done from last year to this year. It's a much stronger approach.

