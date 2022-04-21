Skip to main content

Podcast: Looking at some Auburn football targets

The Auburn Tigers are going all in on more targets this recruiting cycle.

Auburn football recruiting is in full swing. The Auburn Tigers are doing everything they can to get as much facetime as possible with the top recruits on their big board. Auburn may be the favorite for a trading quarterback. Brock Glenn visited Auburn and spent time talking with Bryan Harsin. He left the weekend with an offer to play for the Tigers. It looks like it will be a race within the SEC as Mississippi State and Missouri are the main competitors for his services.

EDGE rusher Ashley Williams is another name that Auburn fans should keep an eye out for. His recruitment is a perfect example of how Bryan Harsin can win on The Plains. Talent evaluation will be key. 

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia Jr., Locked On's recruiting insider and Sports Illustrated's recruiting director. They guys talk about three major Auburn targets and where Auburn stands with all of the targets.

After spending some time on all three targets, they discuss the difference between what Bryan Harsin has done from last year to this year. It's a much stronger approach.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Podcasts

Podcast: Looking at some Auburn football targets

By Zac Blackerby3 minutes ago
Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Basketball

Could Auburn football Players Beat Auburn basketball's Walk-Ons in a pickup game?

By Andrew Stanford17 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers running back Tank Bigsby (4) carries the ball against Houston Cougars during the second half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Can Auburn and Tank Bigsby establish their inside rushing attack in 2022?

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Hueytown's Earl Woods (1) looks to pass during the Class 6A football state championship at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala., on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Clay-Chalkville leads Hueytown 22-14 at halftime.
Football

Looking at the Top Quarterbacks in Alabama High School for 2022

By Trey Lee22 hours ago
Auburn baseball celebrates after a walk off score by Nate LaRue.
Baseball

Auburn baseball walks off Alabama State; prepares for Kennesaw State

By Lindsay CrosbyApr 20, 2022
Robby AshfordAuburn FB scrimmage on Saturday, April 2, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Podcasts

Podcast: What SEC transfer quarterback production means for Auburn football

By Zac BlackerbyApr 20, 2022
Mar 21, 2022; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson (71) throws in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds during spring training at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
Baseball

Keegan Thompson Shines Out of the Bullpen for the Cubs

By Zac BlackerbyApr 19, 2022
Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Auburn Tigers forward Jabari Smith (10) attempts a free throw against the Miami (Fl) Hurricanes in the first half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

Five Reasons Jabari Smith Should Be Selected Number One Overall

By Andrew StefaniakApr 19, 2022