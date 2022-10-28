Podcast: What is happening to Auburn football?

The Auburn football program has seen four Auburn Tigers leave the program since the loss to the Ole Miss Rebels. AD Diamond, Tar'Varish Dawson, Tar'varish Dawson Jr., and Zykevious Walker are no longer on the roster. How will Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers respond to this week's happenings when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend?

The discussion about how Auburn football got to this point is interesting and wondering why these players didn't receive more reps in games is worth questioning. Still, more players may follow suit with five games left on the Auburn football schedule.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer to discuss the latest Auburn football news and speculation. The guys speculate on how the Auburn Tigers will need to do a ton of roster management this offseason and on how Auburn can beat the Arkansas Razorbacks.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch