Skip to main content

Podcast: Here's what Auburn football needs to do over the next few weeks

The Auburn Tigers could use the next few weeks to help build out the roster.

Auburn football recruiting is going well after the Auburn Tigers pick up their second member of the 2023 commitment class. Terrance Love is a great defensive back and will be a strong part of Bryan Harsin's next signing class on The Plains.

Auburn football will need to bring in more transfers over the next few weeks and will be huge for building depth for the future at many different positions.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to talk about Auburn football recruiting, the transfer portal, and what he thought about A-Day.

Auburn football's A-Day game has generated a lot of chatter about the quarterback battle, the guys share what they thought about the quarterback battle and what it could mean moving forward. They both believe that despite the strong performance from Robby Ashford, he will not start at quarterback this fall. Zach Calzada should be the favorite to start for the Auburn Tigers in a few months. 

Auburn football's recruiting has turned a complete 180 degrees from last season and the Tigers may be seeing it start to pay off. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers quarterback Holden Geriner (12) and Auburn Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada (10) talk on the sideline during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Podcasts

Podcast: Here's what Auburn football needs to do over the next few weeks

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Recruiting

Auburn is among the final schools for Christopher Vizzina

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Auburn Baseball's Joseph Gonzalez vs Jacksonville State
Baseball

Auburn baseball ranked 17 in Baseball America poll

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the first half of the 2021 Birmingham Bowl against Houston at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Three positions of need for Auburn football in the transfer portal

By Lance Dawe19 hours ago
Auburn football head coach Bryan Harsin greets fans as Auburn Tigers men's basketball takes on Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Auburn Tigers lead Texas A&M Aggies 33-18 at halftime.
Recruiting

An updated look at Auburn football's 2023 commits

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football A-Day Recap, Quarterback battle update

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Sonny DiChiara hits a home run against Vanderbilt.
Baseball

Auburn baseball gets a HUGE 2-1 series win against Vanderbilt

By Lindsay CrosbyApr 10, 2022
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Football

OPINION: Robby Ashford looked the part on Saturday

By Andrew StefaniakApr 10, 2022