Podcast: Here's what Auburn football needs to do over the next few weeks

The Auburn Tigers could use the next few weeks to help build out the roster.

Auburn football recruiting is going well after the Auburn Tigers pick up their second member of the 2023 commitment class. Terrance Love is a great defensive back and will be a strong part of Bryan Harsin's next signing class on The Plains.

Auburn football will need to bring in more transfers over the next few weeks and will be huge for building depth for the future at many different positions.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 to talk about Auburn football recruiting, the transfer portal, and what he thought about A-Day.

Auburn football's A-Day game has generated a lot of chatter about the quarterback battle, the guys share what they thought about the quarterback battle and what it could mean moving forward. They both believe that despite the strong performance from Robby Ashford, he will not start at quarterback this fall. Zach Calzada should be the favorite to start for the Auburn Tigers in a few months.

Auburn football's recruiting has turned a complete 180 degrees from last season and the Tigers may be seeing it start to pay off.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube