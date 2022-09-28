Skip to main content

Podcast: A down Auburn football team is more relevant than a good Ole Miss and Kentucky

Hear today's Locked On Auburn.

An unranked Auburn football and LSU Tigers SEC West battle is going to get more attention that a showdown between two top 15 teams the Ole Miss Rebels and the Kentucky Wildcats. While Auburn fans are low on this Auburn Tigers team, they are still 3-1 and were chosen by ESPN to be the 6 pm CT kickoff game this weekend over the higher-ranked matchup due to relevance and interest.

Can Auburn football's offense get things going against the LSU Tigers? Robby Ashford looked good in his first career start despite the amount of pressure that was allowed up front. Can the Auburn coaching staff change things upfront to get things going for Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of the War Rapport to discuss the latest Auburn football news. They discuss the SEC West battle between the Auburn Tigers and the LSU Tigers. They discuss the offense as well as if Auburn should be worried about Anders Carlson.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

