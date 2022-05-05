Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football adds transfer wide receiver Dazalin Worsham

The Auburn Tigers get deep at wide receiver.

The Auburn Tigers have added Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dazalin Worsham through the transfer portal. The Birmingham, Alabama native joins Bryan Harsin and the Auburn football program after playing two seasons for the Miami Hurricanes.

Dazalin Worsham comes to Auburn with four years of eligibility after transferring from Miami. The Alabama native played his high school ball at Hewitt-Trussville and has a lot of solid traits that coaches look for in a wide receiver. Dazalin Worsham did not register a stat in his two years at Miami but did appear in one game.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5. The guys discuss the happenings at Auburn and what the addition of Dazalin Worsham does for the wide receiver room, the roster, the 2022 season, and how he could impact the roster over the next several years. It's important to keep perspective when discussing these signings.

They also discuss other positions of need that Auburn could add via the transfer portal this offseason to help build their depth. Auburn may be adding offensive linemen and edge rushers to the roster over the next few weeks to help fill out their roster. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Coach Bryan HarsinAuburn AMBUSH Mobile on Monday, May 2, 2022 in Mobile, Ala.
