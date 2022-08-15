Podcast: Auburn football can win with TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, or Robby Ashford at quarterback

The Auburn football quarterback race is off to a heated start between Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, and Robby Ashford during fall camp. After the first fall scrimmage, reports about the Auburn Tigers and Bryan Harsin's college football team are that TJ Finley could be currently winning the job.

Other Auburn Tigers like Camden Brown and Damari Alston continue to impress. Tank Bigsby and Malcolm Johnson Jr. are other strong pieces of the Auburn football offense. The defense continues to get high praise from the coaching staff.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects to discuss the latest Auburn football news and JC Hart's commitment from Friday. They also take a few different angles from the quarterback battle when looking at Finley vs Calzada as well as Finley this year versus Finley from a year ago.

Hart became the seventh member of Auburn's 2023 class and is the first three-star of the group. Due to Hart's level of competition at Loachapoka, he will be unproven but has tremendous upside.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch