Skip to main content

Podcast: Auburn football fans always do this

Auburn fans have been focused on the backup quarterback for a long time.

Auburn football fans have had a fascination with mobile and athletic backup quarterbacks on the roster for the better part of a decade. Auburn Tiger fans have been interested in the upside that they bring to an offense after seeing what Cam Newton and Nick Marshall did to opposing defenses during their time on The Plains.

We have seen the latest version of this trend with Robby Ashford after the athletic quarterback transferred from the Oregon Ducks. Before Auburn fans ever saw him in action, they were ready to pounce on all of the potential that he brought to the offense even though what Bryan Harsin wants in a quarterback is different than the previous regime.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn message board legend Charlie5 as they discuss this trend with Auburn football fans and interest in the backup quarterback. They also discuss the latest news regarding Bruce Pearl and his ability to navigate the roster management side of the job with big transfers visiting Auburn.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football fans always do this

By Zac Blackerby1 minute ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Auburn baseball remains in the top 20 after the series loss at Mississippi State

By Zac Blackerby17 hours ago
Eku Leota (55)Auburn FB practice on Monday. April 4, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Will Eku Leota see his pass-rushing numbers increase in 2022?

By Zac Blackerby18 hours ago
Sep 11, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers defensive end Colby Wooden (25) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter against the Alabama State Hornets at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

247Sports lists Auburn's Colby Wooden as potential breakout star in 2022

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Oct 30, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Owen Pappoe (0) celebrates after a tackle for a loss against the Mississippi Rebels during the first quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five Auburn Tigers that could take a huge step in 2022 after A-Day

By Zac Blackerby23 hours ago
Malcolm Johnson Jr. Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala. Todd Van Emst/AU Athletic
Football

Podcast: Ten Auburn football players that are ready to take a big step forward

By Zac BlackerbyApr 18, 2022
Auburn baseball's Joseph Gonzalez vs Mississippi State.
Baseball

Auburn wins the series finale but loses the series against Mississippi State

By Lindsay CrosbyApr 17, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Gus Malzahn looks on during the second half against the East Carolina Pirates at Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Gus Malzahn is embracing NIL at UCF

By Zac BlackerbyApr 15, 2022