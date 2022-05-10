Podcast: Auburn football recruiting and transfer portal updates

The Auburn Tigers have been slow in the transfer portal but Auburn football recruiting has been trending up. Players like Spencer Lovell, Roderick Robinson, Jaquavious Russaw, are all names to watch for Auburn football fans.

The Auburn Tigers could be looking at different players in the transfer portal but there's reported interest in Arizona State grad transfer Spencer Lovell. He's a big-bodied offensive tackle that would have two years of eligibility at his new school.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's director of football recruiting John Garcia, and Locked On College football recruiting insider to discuss some of the latest trends with Auburn football recruiting both on the high school front and in the transfer portal.

The guys also discuss where Auburn is regarding running back Roderick Robinson from California and Montgomery EDGE rusher Jaquavious Russaw. All three players would make a great impact on Auburn's roster and would help fill positions of need for the Auburn football program.

They wrap up the show by talking about what all goes into an official visit and have some fun with a few hypotheticals.

