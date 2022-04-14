Skip to main content
Podcast: Auburn football recruiting is going fine

Podcast: Auburn football recruiting is going fine

Auburn football's recruiting is doing just fine after landing a key defensive back.

© Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn football's recruiting is doing just fine after landing a key defensive back.

Auburn football's recruiting is going fine. Despite it being far from a loaded class so far, the two members of Auburn's 2023 commitment, are a great start to rounding out the class.

Earlier this week, Auburn added Terrance Love to the 2023 class. We take a deep dive into what Love can bring to the table for the Auburn Tigers. The big-bodied safety can do it all and as football moves into more and more positionless football, Love will be a perfect chess piece for the Auburn defensive coaching staff to use in 2023 and beyond.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated, and Locked On Recruiting Insider to talk about Auburn's 2023 recruiting class, Auburn's quarterback situation, and Clay Wedin. Wedin is an offensive lineman that Auburn fans should keep an eye out on. 

Auburn baseball pitcher Blake Burkhalter joins the show to preview the Auburn baseball series vs Mississippi State. The Tigers have been on the hot streak and Burkhalter shares what that has been like. He also talks about what it was like growing up watching Tim Hudson and now playing for him. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Dec 28, 2021; Birmingham, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the second half against the Houston Cougars during 2021 Birmingham Bowl at Protective Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
Podcasts

Podcast: Auburn football recruiting is going fine

By Zac Blackerby55 seconds ago
Auburn baseball vs LSU
Baseball

Auburn baseball is projected to host a regional in the latest Baseball America projections

By Zac Blackerby19 hours ago
Oct 16, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Auburn won 38-23. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Auburn makes final cut for four-star edge Yhonzae Pierre

By Lance Dawe21 hours ago
Mason Barnett throws a pitch for Auburn baseball against Samford.
Baseball

Auburn baseball defeats Samford, has a quick turnaround for Mississippi State

By Lindsay Crosby23 hours ago
Coach Bryan Harsin talks to his team after practice in Jordan Hare Stadium.Auburn AU scrimmage on Friday, March 25, 2022 in Auburn, Ala.
Football

Grading Auburn's Position Groups After A-Day

By Trey LeeApr 13, 2022
Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Podcasts

Podcast: Is this Auburn football quarterback take legit?

By Zac BlackerbyApr 13, 2022
Brock Glenn of Lausanne during the game against Harding Academy on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at Lausanne Highschool in Memphis
Recruiting

Auburn football offers 3-star Brock Glenn

By Zac BlackerbyApr 12, 2022
Apr 9, 2022; Auburn, AL, USA; Auburn Tigers safety Cayden Bridges (20) drops back to cover during the Spring game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Five backups to watch for Auburn football

By Lance DaweApr 12, 2022