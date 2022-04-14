Podcast: Auburn football recruiting is going fine

Auburn football's recruiting is going fine. Despite it being far from a loaded class so far, the two members of Auburn's 2023 commitment, are a great start to rounding out the class.

Earlier this week, Auburn added Terrance Love to the 2023 class. We take a deep dive into what Love can bring to the table for the Auburn Tigers. The big-bodied safety can do it all and as football moves into more and more positionless football, Love will be a perfect chess piece for the Auburn defensive coaching staff to use in 2023 and beyond.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by John Garcia Jr. of Sports Illustrated, and Locked On Recruiting Insider to talk about Auburn's 2023 recruiting class, Auburn's quarterback situation, and Clay Wedin. Wedin is an offensive lineman that Auburn fans should keep an eye out on.

Auburn baseball pitcher Blake Burkhalter joins the show to preview the Auburn baseball series vs Mississippi State. The Tigers have been on the hot streak and Burkhalter shares what that has been like. He also talks about what it was like growing up watching Tim Hudson and now playing for him.

