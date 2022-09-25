Skip to main content

PODCAST: Auburn football wins vs the Missouri Tigers

You can hear or watch our reaction to Auburn's crazy win over Missouri.

The Auburn football team found a way to win against the Missouri Tigers. Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers improved to 1-0 in SEC play to start conference play. Tank Bigsby received more carries than a week ago, Robby Ashford got the first start of his career and defenders like Derick Hall and Eku Leota had big days in Auburn football's win at Jordan Hare Stadium on Saturday.

Despite winning in an ugly game, the future of Bryan Harsin's tenure as Auburn football's head coach seems in question. How did the product on the field get to this point? The offense continues to be a concern with Auburn's schedule only getting tougher. 

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

On today's special Sunday edition of Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Montgomery radio veteran Darrell Dapprich. They discuss what went right and wrong with Auburn football and what Bryan Harsin's future looks like over the next few weeks. There's also speculation on how to use Tank Bigsby in the offense. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

