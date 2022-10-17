Podcast: Auburn football's Bryan Harsin survives after loss to the Ole Miss Rebels

The Auburn football team suffered another loss this weekend after visiting the Ole Miss Rebels and Bryan Harsin is still the head coach for the Auburn Tigers. Robby Ashford, Tank Bigsby, and Jarquez Hunter all had moments against the Ole Miss Rebels but failed to win the game due to poor offensive line play and the Ole Miss offense scoring seemingly at will against the Auburn defense.

Many Auburn Tigers fans wanted him out after the Ole Miss Rebels loss but it appears that he may be Auburn's head football coach until the end of the season after the Iron Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Auburn Daily's Lindsay Crosby and the host of Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and opinion while also speculating what the bye week could look like before Auburn football hosts the Arkansas Razorbacks in two weeks.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch