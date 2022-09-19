Skip to main content

PODCAST: Can Auburn football turn the season around after Penn State State loss?

Can Auburn turn it around?

The Auburn Football team lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Auburn Tigers football schedule only gets tougher after taking on the Missouri Tigers, LSU, then a road trip to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bryan Harsin needs to find some change if the Auburn Tigers are going to turn the season around.

TJ Finley and Robby Ashford continue to be rotating at quarterback and Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter need help from the offensive line.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and Bryan Harsin's status on today's show.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (1)
Podcasts

PODCAST: Can Auburn football turn the season around after Penn State State loss?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers tight end John Samuel Shenker (25) catches the pass over the middle and carries for a first down during the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Auburn can't keep playing the same game and win in the SEC

By Zac Blackerby
Anders Carlson kicks off vs Penn State.
Football

Auburn football kicker Anders Carlson named to 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

By Lance Dawe
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Tracking Auburn football transfers in 2022: Week Three

By Lindsay Crosby
Kilian Zeirer and Brandon Council vs Penn State.
Football

Who were the top 10 Auburn Tigers on offense against Penn State?

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin surveys his team during pregame warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Paul Finebaum chimes in on Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin does his pregame interview prior to the Penn State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Football

Bryan Harsin listed as a potential candidate for the Arizona State head coaching job

By Zac Blackerby
Landen King makes a catch vs Penn State.
Football

PHOTOS: The best shots from Auburn vs Penn State

By Zac Blackerby