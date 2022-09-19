PODCAST: Can Auburn football turn the season around after Penn State State loss?

The Auburn Football team lost to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday. The Auburn Tigers football schedule only gets tougher after taking on the Missouri Tigers, LSU, then a road trip to the Georgia Bulldogs. Bryan Harsin needs to find some change if the Auburn Tigers are going to turn the season around.

TJ Finley and Robby Ashford continue to be rotating at quarterback and Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter need help from the offensive line.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and Bryan Harsin's status on today's show.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

