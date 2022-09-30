Podcast: Could Auburn football see new starters vs the LSU Tigers?

The Auburn football team may see new starters against the LSU Tigers. Reports are that Brandon Council could start at center and Bryan Harsin could start Keiondre Jones and Kam Stutts at guard. It also opens the door for Alec Jackson. The Auburn Tigers will need to take a step forward on offense and help quarterback Robby Ashford get comfortable in the passing game.

LSU Quarterback Jayden Daniels highlights the LSU offense. Auburn has struggled with containment against mobile quarterbacks during the college football season. Auburn's defensive linemen Eku Leota, Derick Hall, Marcus Harris, and Colby Wooden will be crucial in slowing down the LSU Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. They discuss the latest Auburn football news, predict what's happening this Saturday, and touch on potential guys who could emerge on Saturday.

