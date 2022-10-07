Skip to main content

Podcast: Final Thoughts on Auburn vs Georgia

Auburn has a tough task on the road tomorrow.

Auburn football heads to Athens to battle the Georgia Bulldogs. The Auburn Tigers have a chance to beat a top team on the road and really improve their season. Bryan Harsin looks to lead Robby Ashford in his first road start and get Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter involved in the offense.

What does a huge road win mean for Bryan Harsin and his Auburn football tenure? What's the best case, worst case, and most reasonable scenarios for Auburn's season in 2022? And can a bear beat a gorilla in a fight? These are all questions that are answered in today's podcast.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. They discuss the latest Auburn football news and trends. They answer some questions from the Locked On Auburn Discord, and take a look at the Auburn basketball team since they started practice.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

