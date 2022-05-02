Podcast: How Auburn football only had one player taken in the NFL Draft

The Auburn Tigers only had one player drafted in this weekend's NFL Draft. Roger McCreary was a second-round pick to the Tennessee Titans. While many draft analysts had Smoke Monday and Zakoby McClain as draftable prospects, no other Auburn Tigers heard their names called by NFL teams this weekend.

As with seemingly anything that happens around the Auburn football program, there are two sides of the fanbase that are debating who is at fault with Auburn only having one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft. Several say Bryan Harsin and several say it was what he inherited on his roster from a season ago.

On today's Locked On Auburn, host Zac Blackerby shares why he believes Auburn fans can blame Bryan Harsin for having only one player drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft but it may not be the reason many are talking about.

Auburn football's messaging over the weekend of the NFL Draft is worthy of questions. We discuss some of the marketing decisions. Does the path to the draft start at Auburn?

Tyler Rowland of Locked On Titans joins the show to talk about Roger McCreary and his fit with the Tennessee Titans. He explains the reasoning behind the pick and how McCreary could fit in as a rookie.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

