PODCAST: How Auburn football, Robby Ashford can defeat the Missouri Tigers

Auburn can attack Missouri early and often during Saturday's contest.

The next opponent on the Auburn football schedule is the Missouri Tigers. The Auburn Tigers will have a new quarterback situation set up with TJ Finley and Zach Calzada not expected to play due to injuries based on multiple reports. Robby Ashford will make his first start as a college quarterback and first as an Auburn Tiger against the Mizzou Tigers.

Auburn football's offensive line has been inconsistent through the games against the Mercer Bears, San Jose State Spartans, and Penn State Nittany Lions. The defensive pass rush with Derick hall and Eku Leota need to be better for the Auburn Tigers defense to compete in the SEC slate of games coming up for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. They discuss and preview the Auburn football matchup against the Missouri Tigers.

NOTE: This was recorded before the report on Zach Calzada's availability moving forward was mentioned and didn't have time to rerecord. 

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

