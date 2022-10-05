Skip to main content

Podcast: How is Auburn football recruiting impacted if Bryan Harsin is fired?

Let's jump into a recruiting update for the Auburn football program.

Auburn football recruiting already had its questions. How will Auburn football's 2023 recruiting class be impacted if Bryan Harsin is fired remains to be seen but there are reasons for Auburn Tiger fans to stay positive. Jeremiah Cobb and Bradyn Joiner seem solid to Auburn.

The Auburn Tigers may be moving on from Bryan Harsin soon if the season continues the trend that its currently on after a close call to the Missouri Tigers, a loss to the LSU Tigers, and the upcoming matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, Georgia this Saturday.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Sports Illustrated's John Garcia and Locked On Recruiting insider to discuss the latest Auburn football recruiting news and how it could be impacted if Bryan Harsin is fired.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

