Podcast: Is Auburn football a top 10 team?

ESPN FPI is a crazy thing.

Auburn football is a top 10 team in all of college football according to ESPN's FPI. The news ruffled the emotions of several SEC fanbases throughout the day Thursday. The FPI is a weird metric and appears to be a secretive formula where they don't show how different metrics are weighted.

The ESPN FPI values recruiting rankings, previous records, and head coach success but Auburn ranks inside the top despite not placing high in any of those measurements.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer. They discuss Auburn's placement in ESPN's FPI, if it is valid or not, and what to expect from this team this season.

One could certainly talk themselves into the upside of this team but there are still a ton of questions pertaining to the offense. How will Auburn consistently score points? Who will start at quarterback? Can multiple pass catchers step up in the receiving game?

The guys on today's show dive into the possibilities of this team heading into 2022 and what type of step they would need to turn into a top ten team this season. Of course, the offense is discussed a ton. Auburn's defense may give them a chance in multiple games. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin talks with players during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
