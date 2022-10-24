Podcast: Is Auburn football's timing extremely unlucky?

Auburn football is down during a season when the SEC and college football seem to be down compared to a year ago. The Auburn Tigers could be at the top, or close to the top of the SEC West standings this season if they had the roster that they did a season ago.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff will look for several players to perform at a high level coming out of the bye week before hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. We share a few names that could come out of the bye week firing on all cylinders and explain how they could both help the offense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss the latest with Auburn football, who could excel out of the bye week, and an update on freshmen and their redshirt status for the remainder of the 2022 college football season.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch