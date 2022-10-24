Skip to main content

Podcast: Is Auburn football's timing extremely unlucky?

Auburn football picked a bad year to underperform.

Auburn football is down during a season when the SEC and college football seem to be down compared to a year ago. The Auburn Tigers could be at the top, or close to the top of the SEC West standings this season if they had the roster that they did a season ago.

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn coaching staff will look for several players to perform at a high level coming out of the bye week before hosting the Arkansas Razorbacks this weekend. We share a few names that could come out of the bye week firing on all cylinders and explain how they could both help the offense.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Lindsay Crosby of Auburn Daily and Locked On MLB Prospects. The guys discuss the latest with Auburn football, who could excel out of the bye week, and an update on freshmen and their redshirt status for the remainder of the 2022 college football season.

You can watch the episode below on YouTube or listen to the audio version via Spotify.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Engage with Auburn Daily on Socials!

Join the Discord

Follow Auburn Daily on Twitter

Like Auburn Daily on Facebook

Subscribe to Locked On Auburn on YouTube

Buy Auburn Daily Merch

Copy of Auburn Youtube Thumbnail (3)
Podcasts

Podcast: Is Auburn football's timing extremely unlucky?

By Zac Blackerby
Orange and Blue Equestrian 2022_9-30-2022_9819
News

Auburn Equestrian throttles UT Martin 16-4 in home opener

By Lance Dawe
Oct 14, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell (7) and Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) exchange well wishes after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How did the former Auburn Tigers play in their second NBA game of the season?

By Andrew Stefaniak
Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Will Rogers (2) and head coach Mike Leach (right) look on during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
Football

The Bye Week viewing guide for an Auburn fan

By Jack Singley
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Omari Kelly (19) stretches out for the catch in warmups prior to the San Jose State vs Auburn game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Football

Three young Auburn pass catchers to keep an eye on

By Zac Blackerby
10/15/22; Oxford, MS, USA; Tank Bigsby (4) carry during Auburn vs Ole Miss
Football

Six Adjustments to Six Wins: How Auburn can make a bowl game

By Jack Singley
Sep 3, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles out against the Georgia Bulldogs during the third quarter of the Chick-fil-A kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Lindsay's Locks for Week Eight of College Football

By Lindsay Crosby
Joseph Gonzalez (45) and Nate LaRue walk from the bullpen to the dugout prior to Auburn's fall exhibition against Louisiana Tech
Baseball

Auburn baseball releases 2023 non-conference schedule

By Lindsay Crosby