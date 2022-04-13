Podcast: Is this Auburn football quarterback take legit?

Auburn football's quarterback position battle has the Tiger fanbase in a frenzy. Auburn fans all over the place are throwing out all types of opinions and takes about TJ Finley, Robby Ashford, and Holden Geriner.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby was joined by Mike G of The War Rapport to discuss some takes around the Auburn quarterback battle to see if it holds any water.

There is an argument to make for all of Auburn's quarterbacks battling for the starting spot. Finley has the experience and trust of the team, Ashford clearly has upside and had the best performance at A-Day, Geriner has the purest throwing motion and appears to be the future of the football program,

There's talk on today's show about the wide receivers playing better than expected and showing that there's some upside with Auburn's offense in 2022.

In the final segment of the show, we look at the Auburn Tiger football schedule and look at the three games Auburn is most likely to win within SEC play. So many pundits are saying Auburn will go 2-6 or 1-7 in SEC play. We make the case for at least three wins in SEC play this season.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

