Podcast: Maybe A-Day does matter for Auburn football

How much does A-Day matter?

Does A-Day matter for Auburn football and the players? We've asked this question for weeks especially after Robby Ashford outperformed TJ Finley during Auburn football's third scrimmage of the spring. When a player has a great game, does it mean great things are ahead for them in their Auburn career?

That's the question that today's guest on Locked On Auburn set out to find earlier this week. On today's show, Zac Blackerby is joined by Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer to discuss what folks can actually take away from A-Day by looking at past spring games and seeing what happened later in their Auburn career.

They also tackle some listener questions that cover some first-year wide receivers breaking out as well as some first-year defenders making a step forward to potentially leading the team in tackles. There's a discussion about how Bryan Harsin and Auburn football could win the offseason as well.

Ferg also discusses some wrestling because that's important. It's always fun to branch out to tie Auburn sports to general culture and Ferg gives a great answer. 

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Robby Ashford (9) rolls out during the A-Day spring practice at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
By Zac Blackerby2 minutes ago
