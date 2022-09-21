PODCAST: Should Robby Ashford start for Auburn football against the Missouri Tigers?

Auburn football hosts the Missouri Tigers this Saturday at Jordan Hare Stadium. Bryan Harsin will have to make another decision about the quarterback situation on if Robby Ashford should start over TJ Finley. Also, where are Zach Calzada and Holden Geriner?

The Missouri Tigers are a beatable squad as the Auburn Tigers should be able to run the football with Tank Bigbsy and Jarquez Hunter on Saturday. It will certainly be a must-win scenario for this Auburn coaching staff.

On today's Locked On Auburn, Zac Blackerby is joined by Mike G of The War Rapport. THey discuss the latest news around Auburn football and what to expect going into the game against the Missouri Tigers.

Locked On Auburn is a daily podcast about Auburn athletics. It can be heard wherever you get your podcasts as well as seen every day on YouTube. It can also be seen and heard every day on Auburn Daily.

